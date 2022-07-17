Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Decreases By 33.9%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the June 15th total of 251,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOTZ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 256.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $39.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

