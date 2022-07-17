Short Interest in Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE) Declines By 60.0%

Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gladstone Acquisition Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Gladstone Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.09. 158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,427. Gladstone Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLEE. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Acquisition Company Profile

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on the farming and agricultural sectors, including farming related operations and businesses that support the farming industry.

