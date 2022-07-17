Short Interest in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Drops By 34.5%

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 362,200 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the June 15th total of 552,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMX shares. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bradesco Corretora raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

NYSE:FMX opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $58.94 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.36. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.8483 dividend. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 438.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,317,000 after acquiring an additional 533,936 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

