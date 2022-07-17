Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Declines By 45.5%

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FSEA stock remained flat at $10.50 during trading hours on Friday. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 million, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.61. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Seacoast Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

First Seacoast Bancorp engages in the federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding of Federal Savings Bank. The firm offers personal, business, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

