Short Interest in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Decreases By 34.0%

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.46.
Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust
In related news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE FRT opened at $97.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $92.02 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day moving average is $116.36.
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 130.49%.
About Federal Realty Investment Trust
Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.
Further Reading
