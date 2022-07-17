Short Interest in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Decreases By 34.0%

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3,102.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,044,000 after buying an additional 1,087,579 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,617,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after buying an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT opened at $97.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $92.02 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day moving average is $116.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 130.49%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.