Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Rises By 57.1%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ EFSCP traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.