Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Decreases By 42.2%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.7 days.
Endesa Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ELEZF remained flat at $17.76 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. Endesa has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $27.50.
Endesa Company Profile
