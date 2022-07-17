Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Decreases By 42.2%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.7 days.

Endesa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ELEZF remained flat at $17.76 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. Endesa has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Get Endesa alerts:

Endesa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.