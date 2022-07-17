Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Decreases By 40.3%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the June 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 157.0 days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

DSKIF stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03.

About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

