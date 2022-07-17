Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Expands By 58.1%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $63.75 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $82.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

