Short Interest in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Decreases By 52.3%

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN COHN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. 645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of ($0.68) million for the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.92%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cohen & Company Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

