Short Interest in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Decreases By 49.9%

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 49.9% from the June 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cingulate Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CING traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,865. Cingulate has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cingulate Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CING. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cingulate by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,994 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cingulate in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cingulate in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cingulate in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

