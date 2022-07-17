Short Interest in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Declines By 43.5%

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the June 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China Merchants Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of CIHKY stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. China Merchants Bank has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $45.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94.

China Merchants Bank ( OTCMKTS:CIHKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that China Merchants Bank will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.9777 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. China Merchants Bank’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

