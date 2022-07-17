Short Interest in Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Increases By 60.6%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the June 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Ceapro Stock Performance

CRPOF stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. Ceapro has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ceapro had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and Cosmeceutical Industry.

