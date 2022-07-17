Short Interest in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Drops By 58.6%

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXTGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the June 15th total of 534,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:CLXT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 909,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,257. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $4.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 114.68% and a negative return on equity of 180.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Calyxt will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calyxt stock. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXTGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 501,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Calyxt makes up approximately 0.1% of Regents of The University of California’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Regents of The University of California owned about 1.30% of Calyxt as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

