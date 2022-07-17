Short Interest in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Drops By 58.6%

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the June 15th total of 534,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Calyxt Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:CLXT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 909,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,257. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $4.43.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 114.68% and a negative return on equity of 180.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Calyxt will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calyxt

Calyxt Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calyxt stock. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Calyxt, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLXT Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 501,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Calyxt makes up approximately 0.1% of Regents of The University of California’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Regents of The University of California owned about 1.30% of Calyxt as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.