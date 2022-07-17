Short Interest in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Declines By 49.5%

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the June 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 858,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRSP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 491,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,356. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 506.70%.

In other BrightSpire Capital news, Director Catherine Rice bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,138 shares in the company, valued at $468,342.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BrightSpire Capital news, insider David A. Palame purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,775.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 311,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,284.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Rice acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,138 shares in the company, valued at $468,342.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 67,000 shares of company stock worth $529,955 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpire Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 351,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Articles

