Short Interest in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Decreases By 56.3%

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 115.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 110,774 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DRUG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,129. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $8.95.
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a pre-clinical biosciences company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists comprises 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.
