Short Interest in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Expands By 120.4%

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 637,800 shares, a growth of 120.4% from the June 15th total of 289,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 448,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CIB shares. Citigroup raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Itau BBA Securities raised Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itaú Unibanco raised Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Bancolombia Stock Up 3.7 %

CIB traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. 765,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,719. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.75. Bancolombia had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Institutional Trading of Bancolombia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 135.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 530.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

