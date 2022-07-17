Short Interest in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Increases By 61.0%

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the June 15th total of 57,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity at Ballantyne Strong

In related news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $49,346.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,051,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,209,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballantyne Strong

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ballantyne Strong by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 45,563 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BTN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,933. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 72.56%. The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

