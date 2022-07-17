Short Interest in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Increases By 86.0%

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,360,000 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the June 15th total of 7,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Alight Trading Up 2.2 %
ALIT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,551. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. Alight has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
