Short Interest in Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Grows By 71.9%

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,002,000 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the June 15th total of 583,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 835.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DETNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. DNB Markets raised Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.00.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

Aker BP ASA Price Performance

DETNF stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.