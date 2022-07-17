Short Interest in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Declines By 45.4%

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

Shares of ACR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.85. 9,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 174.33 and a quick ratio of 174.33. The company has a market cap of $71.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. ACRES Commercial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 37.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

