Shell’s (SHEL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,100 ($36.87) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHEL. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.52) target price on Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.34) to GBX 2,779 ($33.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($35.68) target price on Shell in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a GBX 3,000 ($35.68) price target on Shell in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,850 ($33.90) price objective on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,806.18 ($33.38).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 1,989.60 ($23.66) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £146.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.30. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($21.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,222.69.

Shell Increases Dividend

About Shell

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.