Sheets Smith Investment Management Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000. Schlumberger makes up about 2.2% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.3% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 222,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 70.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 142,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 58,728 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $3,595,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 272,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schlumberger Trading Up 3.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.