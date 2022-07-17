Sheets Smith Investment Management Has $5.65 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sheets Smith Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV opened at $222.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $209.16 and a one year high of $280.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.21.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

