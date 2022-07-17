Sheets Smith Investment Management Buys 293 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Avient accounts for 1.5% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at $9,202,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVNT opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $61.46.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

