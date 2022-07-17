Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Short Interest Update

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the June 15th total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAWLF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Shawcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor Price Performance

SAWLF stock remained flat at $3.95 during midday trading on Friday. Shawcor has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $5.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

See Also

