Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the June 15th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHPMF remained flat at $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, cerebrocardiovascular, CNS, general infection, immunology, digestive and metabolism, and respiratory.

