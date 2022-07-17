Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the June 15th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHPMF remained flat at $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $2.10.
About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
