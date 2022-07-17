SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 26,900 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $22,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,190 shares of company stock valued at $21,703,323. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

