SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176,633 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $38,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LQD. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $111.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.43. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.10 and a one year high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

