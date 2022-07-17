SG Americas Securities LLC Has $30.42 Million Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,061 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $30,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 221.2% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 734,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,728,000 after purchasing an additional 505,731 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 313.0% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 268,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 203,550 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 249,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,524,000 after buying an additional 160,069 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,014,000 after buying an additional 53,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $91.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

