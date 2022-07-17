SG Americas Securities LLC Has $24.71 Million Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 877.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 157,937 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $24,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Life Storage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in Life Storage by 5.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Stock Performance

NYSE LSI opened at $112.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.23 and a 200-day moving average of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.56. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $154.45.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 126.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Stories

