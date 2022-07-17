SG Americas Securities LLC Has $21.28 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 161,964 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Oracle by 352.3% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $166,732,000 after buying an additional 1,569,762 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

