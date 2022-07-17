SG Americas Securities LLC Has $158.88 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 385.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 262,296 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 1.2% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Intuit worth $158,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.78.

INTU opened at $392.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.28. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

