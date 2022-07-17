SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,339 shares during the period. Beyond Meat makes up 0.4% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 1.66% of Beyond Meat worth $50,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.64. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $134.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 160.55% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

