SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 359,959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $27,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 214,973 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.51.

Insider Activity

Schlumberger Price Performance

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.