Sentinel (DVPN) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $621,037.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 17,063,566,570 coins and its circulating supply is 10,159,483,718 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements.

Sentinel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

