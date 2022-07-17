Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ST. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $40.69 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

