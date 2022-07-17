Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,532 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Semtech worth $26,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 132.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Semtech to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SMTC opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.36.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

