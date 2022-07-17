Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($135.00) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($145.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($165.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($170.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

SU opened at €117.56 ($117.56) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €121.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €139.50. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($64.88) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($76.34).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

