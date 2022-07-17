Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the June 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 482,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian D. Finn acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,258.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian D. Finn acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,258.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Finn purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,315 shares in the company, valued at $225,759.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $232,400. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarcos Technology and Robotics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Price Performance

Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,622. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarcos Technology and Robotics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

Further Reading

