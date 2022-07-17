Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 1,341 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 2.5% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $58,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $239.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.57.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

