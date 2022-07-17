Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $73.18 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6,913.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,606 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 158,316 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 3.2% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $73,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,073 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $379.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.57 and a 200 day moving average of $440.46. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

