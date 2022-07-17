Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $35.73 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,297 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.6% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $35,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

PEP stock opened at $171.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $236.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

