Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Short Interest Update

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 89.2% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salisbury Bancorp

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $36,484.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salisbury Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SAL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,638. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $133.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 27.34%. Research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salisbury Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

