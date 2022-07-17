Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Update

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the June 15th total of 33,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

SBR traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,684. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.78. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $90.73.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 707.91% and a net margin of 95.76%. The company had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,131,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

