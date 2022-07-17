Rupiah Token Achieves Market Cap of $14.41 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $14.41 million and $98,415.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,347,997,094 coins. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

