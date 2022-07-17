RSK Infrastructure Framework Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.28 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be bought for $0.0543 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $46.24 million and $1.28 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s launch date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,953,339 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os. The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Infrastructure Framework

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Infrastructure Framework directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Infrastructure Framework should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Infrastructure Framework using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

