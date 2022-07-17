Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Tigress Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Royalty Pharma from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.57.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $43.93 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 21.95 and a quick ratio of 21.95. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.27.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,007,752.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,795.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $3,033,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,095,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,314,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,007,752.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,795.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 452,970 shares of company stock worth $18,554,200. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $89,357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,077,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,032,000 after buying an additional 1,242,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,110,000 after buying an additional 1,136,073 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth $43,909,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

