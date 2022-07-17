Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target to GBX 400

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 455 ($5.41) to GBX 400 ($4.76) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hunting to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 280 ($3.33) to GBX 310 ($3.69) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hunting to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.38) to GBX 300 ($3.57) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.28) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 300.83 ($3.58).

Hunting Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HTG opened at GBX 196 ($2.33) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 281.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 269.82. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 356.50 ($4.24). The stock has a market cap of £323.28 million and a PE ratio of -4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

