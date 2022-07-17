Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) a $135.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NTR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $73.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.65. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter worth approximately $701,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 24,310 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 889,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,705,000 after buying an additional 75,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

